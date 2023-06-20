Ingress Auto BMW – exciting deals with BMW Financing pre-approval this weekend, 24-25 June

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Paul Tan / 20 June 2023 10:36 am / 0 comments

If you’re looking to purchase a new BMW, Ingress Auto will be offering some exciting deals during a two-day special event set to take place this weekend (24-25 June 2023) at its Damansara showroom.

There will be various models on display, including the BMW iX xDrive40 Sport, the BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport and the BMW 320i M Sport.

There are cash rebates up to RM35,000 to be enjoyed at the event and complimentary BMW Merchandise Voucher worth RM1,000 up for grabs. The BMW iX will be entitled to a complimentary BMW Wallbox. In addition, Ingress Auto will be offering high trade-in value.

That’s not all – any bookings made during the special weekend upon successful car delivery will be entitled to participate in a lucky draw for an iPhone 14 Pro.

This weekend’s special event is being held in collaboration with BMW Financial Services, which makes it so much easier for you to own a BMW, with interest rates as low as 1.08% on offer.

Through BMW Financial Services special BMW Engage website, you can apply for instant financing pre-approval. BMW Engage also features Easy Drive financing, an innovative product that combines low monthly instalments with end of term flexibility and Guaranteed Future Value.

It is available on 3-year, 4-year & 5-year tenures and offers up to 30% lower monthly commitment as compared to conventional hire purchase financing.

You can visit the BMW Engage website to get pre-approval of your financing this week before heading to the showroom this weekend to save time.

Drop a message to Ingress Auto BMW’s Whatsapp here if you have any enquiries. See you there this weekend!

Terms and Conditions apply.