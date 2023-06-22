Pos Malaysia partners with Yinson GreenTech for DC chargers at post offices; 340 delivery EVs by end-2023

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2023 2:18 pm / 1 comment

Pos Malaysia has announced a strategic partnership with Yinson GreenTech (YGT) for EV charging stations at the former’s outlets. Currently available at Pos Malaysia post offices in Shah Alam, Ipoh, Melaka, Seremban, Alor Setar and Johor Bahru (from 7am to 11pm daily), these EV charging stations are powered by ChargEV, the operator of the country’s largest EV charging network.

According to Malaysia’s post and parcel service provider, each outlet features one DC fast charger with an output of 40 kW and two charging guns (CCS2). Pos Malaysia says it will install additional charging stations phases to provide greater accessibility to the growing number of customers who might also be EV owners.

The EV chargers are part of Pos Malaysia’s commitment to advancing sustainable mobility solutions and expanding access to sustainable energy sources. The postal delivery service currently has over 40 electric motorcycles in its fleet to deliver mail and parcels across the Klang Valley. By the end of this year, it aims to increase its fleet of zero-emission vehicles to include more than 200 electric motorcycles and 140 electric vans across Peninsular Malaysia.

“This partnership marks a big step in our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. As Malaysia’s postal and courier provider, we embrace the responsibility to forge a path towards a more sustainable future and we recognise the significance of integrating sustainability into every facet of our operations, ensuring that our legacy endures for generations to come,” said Charles Brewer, group CEO of Pos Malaysia.

“We are thrilled to offer sustainable mobility solutions to further delight our customers. By collaborating with an esteemed partner like Yinson, we can drive positive change in the realm of sustainable transportation and reduce range anxiety for EV users as we make EV charging stations available at our post offices. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to lowering carbon emissions and advancing a greener future for Malaysia, and it perfectly complements our larger sustainability initiatives and net-zero goals,” he added.

“Building on our aspirations to help businesses transition towards sustainability, we are pleased to have partnered with Pos Malaysia in rolling out our ChargEV stations across these selected locations. This not only grows our comprehensive charging networks offering EV users with a convenient and seamless experience as they go about their daily lives but also benefit Pos Malaysia by lowering their carbon footprint thereby taking the first step in playing a part in accelerating the net zero future,” commented Eirik Barclay, CEO of Yinson GreenTech.