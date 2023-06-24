10 sen surcharge – EV owners may have to pay more to charge their cars under new 2H 2023 ICPT scheme

EV owners may have to pay more to charge their electric cars at home as the new ICPT scheme for the second half of 2023 has been announced. Bills with more than 1,500 kWh a month of usage will receive a surcharge of RM0.10 per kWh, which represents a total increase of RM0.12 compared to the RM0.02 rebate received previously.
This means the highest residential tariff of RM0.571 per kWh which we typically use to calculate residential EV charging costs is now effectively RM0.671 per kWh.
We typically use the RM0.571 rate because EVs are generally expensive items that are used in households that have residential electricity usage above the 901 kWh range monthly, in which the highest residential tariff applies.
However, do remember this RM0.10 per kWh surcharge doesn’t just apply to usage above 1,500 kWh. Once you use more than 1,500 kWh, the surcharge applies to your entire TNB bill.
Thus if your usage is currently just below the limit, adding an EV to your household might increase your electricity bill significantly, much more than just the electricity your EV consumes. The cost of electricity for everything else will go up as well.
The surcharge is estimated to affect approximately 83,000 users. For everyone else with usage below 1,500 kWh a month, the RM0.02 ICPT rebate that was previously available is still in effect.
According to the government, the average fuel cost for the 1H 2023 period was USD173.50 per metric tonne, reduced from USD224 per metric tonne in 2H 2022 which was used to calculate the previous ICPT rate.
In addition, the government also announced it would be revising the solar PV Net Energy Metering (NEM) scheme for residential houses to be less restrictive compared to the current 10 kW limit for 3-phase supply and 4 kW for single phase supply, but no further details on that yet.
What is ICPT?
ICPT is basically a mechanism to review the electricity tariff every six months to take into account fluctuating fuel pricing, which contributes to 65% of the cost component of the electricity tariff. It is revised every six months based on the six months period before it, thus this new ICPT surcharge for the second half of 2023 was based on fuel prices in the first half of 2023.
tesla supercharger powered via solar array energy
Supercharger station goes off-grid has LiFePo batteries backup during nightfall and thunderstorms or cloudy days?
All EV owners that I know are rich. Don’t think is a problem.
Scrap cars above 20yrs
same same la, petrol also subsidy mah, if no electric subsidy then pump more petrol get subsidy lo
my average monthly EV charging uses about 75kWh.
2 bedroom air con (1hp) only switched on every night and my monthly use has never even gotten close to 700kWh.
how are some residences using up to 1,500kWh??? air con on 24/7?
i would imagine it’s long air con hours (especially daytime) and multiple air con units that primarily contributes to hiked costs rather than having an EV.
whether it’s a high-income household or not, EVs are extremely scarce in the market today on a nationwide scale – these high consumption households were already use a lot of energy without an EV in the picture.
Adding an EV into the mix brings the consumption up by a small amount relative to their current use.
In a nutshell, for most ppl who don’t use that much energy to begin with, even if you get an EV, you are unlikely to be affected by the new tariff.
So have off peak rates for EV owners
i may be mistaken, but off-peak rates were not introduced for cost reasons – it’s to manage power loads from the power company and discourage high use of energy during peak hours (i.e. daytime) when energy consumption is high (businesses operating etc.)
some countries don’t produce enough energy to handle sudden surges in power demand.
Lol. Current gov is super hilarious. Pushing hard on EV, at the same time the country facing energy crisis. Well as others said, only rich people uses EV. So let the riches pay for the infra and we poor people use it when everything is ready and cheaper
On my point of view, EVs technology is meant for more towards wealthy countries rather than other poor and developing countries.
They have abondance of Electric Power sources and those of the developing world countries.
If you don’t believe my facts.. just ask any AI Chatbot, and the answers are almost/ always the same across the board.
it’s not just EVs…most new tech (cars, medical, devices, etc.) are always accessibly to the upper income groups first. that’s just how the world works.
whether or not it reaches the masses later on is subject to various factors (sometimes it never does – as proven in the medical industry)
for example, even if EVs comes down to more accessible prices but you live in a condo, and EV wouldn’t be your first choice because you don’t have ready access to a dedicated charger.
you could rely solely on public networks but it introduces inconvenience in your daily life (unavailability of charging points whether because it’s out of service or occupied by others, having to specifically make trips out to charge, waiting in public , cost of public charging isn’t cheap, and many more).
even charge points installed in a condo will be few (and you’d still have to pay public charging rates) – some people might accept the hassle but it’s not for everyone.
meaning ideally, to afford an EV you also need to afford a landed property.
even in “wealthy countries”, EVs are only accessible to higher income groups – it’s universally more expensive to buy an EV, not just in Malaysia.
