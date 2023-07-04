Curious about EVs? Drop by EVx Electric Vehicle Expo, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre

Curious about electric vehicles and want to know what’s on the scene at the moment? You can check out everything EV-related under one roof at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 this coming July.

Yes, the country’s largest EV event is back, and the second edition – which runs this July 22-23 2023 at the Setia City Convention Centre – promises to be even more comprehensive than the first outing last year.

A host of brands are set to take part in the event, such as Mercedes-Benz and smart (both represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, Hyundai, BYD, GWM, Neta and Lotus all set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx.

Other exhibitors will include Petronas, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

The EV showcase will allow you to get up close with the variety of all-electric vehicles on offer from various brands in the country today, and you’ll get the chance to experience them first-hand via test drives.

Additionally, you’ll be able to engage with industry experts and stakeholders – as well as current EV owners – to gain input on real-life experiences with EVs in Malaysia. You’ll have the chance to learn about the wide-ranging aspects of electric vehicle ownership – what they are like to buy, own and operate.

As before, EVx promises a wealth of information about the topic, so mark those dates on your calendar, and stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks.

Curious about EVs? Drop by EVx Electric Vehicle Expo, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre
Curious about EVs? Drop by EVx Electric Vehicle Expo, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre
Curious about EVs? Drop by EVx Electric Vehicle Expo, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre
Curious about EVs? Drop by EVx Electric Vehicle Expo, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre
Curious about EVs? Drop by EVx Electric Vehicle Expo, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre

Curious about EVs? Drop by EVx Electric Vehicle Expo, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre
Curious about EVs? Drop by EVx Electric Vehicle Expo, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre
Curious about EVs? Drop by EVx Electric Vehicle Expo, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre
Curious about EVs? Drop by EVx Electric Vehicle Expo, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre
Curious about EVs? Drop by EVx Electric Vehicle Expo, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre

Tags: