GAC Aion to enter Thailand market – Chinese EV brand to start selling cars in Q3; local assembly planned

In Cars, GAC, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 July 2023 10:59 am / 0 comments

GAC Aion LX Plus

Chinese EV brand Aion, which is part of the Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Group), has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gold Integrate, its first overseas distributor based in Thailand, Bangkok Post reports.

The agreement covers the establishment of a local Aion subsidiary that will see the establishment of a sales division by July this year, followed by a roll out of models within the third quarter. The company will also work with local dealerships, with no less than 30 distribution outlets planned for this year.

Additionally, Thailand will also host Aion’s headquarters in Southeast Asia that will serve as a hub for future business expansion into surrounding areas. The report also pointed out that preparations for production will commence at a manufacturing subsidiary.

GAC Aion Hyper GT

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s largest automobile manufacturer and exporter as well as the region’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market, with the latter supported by the Thailand government’s policies that include tax reductions, consumer cash subsidies and investment benefits. As such, the country has become increasingly attractive to carmakers, particularly those based in China, that want to expand the market for their new energy vehicles (NEVs) – a generic term for electrified vehicles.

The Aion range of EVs currently includes the S, V, Y, LX, Hyper GT and Hyper SSR, with notable standouts being the LX crossover that boasts up to range of 1,008 km following the NEDC standard, while the Hyper SSR is an EV supercar rated at 1,242 PS (1,225 hp).