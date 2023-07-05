2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R 30th Anniversary Edition for Malaysia – priced at RM208,000

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 July 2023 4:11 pm / 2 comments

For Malaysia, Boon Siew Honda announces the release of the 2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 30th Anniversary Edition, priced at RM208,000. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and there is only colour option – Pearl Glare White – the 30th Anniversary Edition.

Drawing on the engine and chassis technology of the Honda RC213V-S (which paultan.org test rode and reviewed in 2018), the CBR1000RR-R is setup as a racetrack weapon. Power comes from an inline four-cylinder displacing 999.9 cc and producing 214 hp at 14,500 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 12,500 rpm.

This compares against the CBR1000RR-R SP’s 213 hp at 14,500 rpm and 112.7 Nm of torque at 12,500 rpm. Updates over the base model CBR1000RR-R include revised intake ports, airbox, airbox funnels and mid-section of the 4-2-1 exhaust with a titanium Akrapovic muffler, while the final drive has been shortened by adding three teeth to the rear sprocket.

Inside the cockpit, the customisable TFT-LCD display shows a ‘Ring of Fire’ screen animation on start-up while a unique serial number for the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 30th Anniversary Edition is engraved on the top triple clamp. 30th Anniversary logos are displayed on the fuel tank cover, the Smart Key fob, and laser-engraved on the Akrapovic muffler.

The throttle-by-wire spring load has been reduced for improved linearity and response when opened, while the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) traction control has been refined to match the increased corner exit drive.

Three riding modes are offered as default, along with the option to adjust power, engine brake, wheelie control and HSTC traction control. A six-axis IMU managing functionality of the traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS, as well as the HESD electronic steering damper.

To celebrate the original Fireblade of 1992, the Limited Edition ‘Tricolour’ paint scheme is designed by Hiroaki Tsukui, who also responsible for the 1992 colour scheme. Modern look graphics are merged with ‘brushstroke’ style elements that pay homage to the original Fireblade.