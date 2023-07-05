MRT Kajang Line to introduce dedicated ladies’ coach

In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 5 July 2023 3:42 pm / 6 comments

MRT Putrajaya Sentral station

The MRT Kajang Line will soon feature a dedicated ladies’ coach, aimed at providing women with a more comfortable environment when travelling on trains, New Straits Times reported.

A trial run will be conducted soon, and a date for taking effect will be announced, transport minister Anthony Loke was quoted as saying. “We know that public transport users, especially women are concerned about their safety. They do not feel comfortable when the coaches are congested and [are] afraid of being possibly harassed. However we will try to introduce the ladies’ coach for the MRT Kajang Line and we will see what the feedback is from the users,” Loke said.

MRT Putrajaya Sentral station

There would, however, be challenges in enforcing the ladies’ coach concept on MRT lines compared to KTM Komuter, which introduced a similar concept in 2010, the transport minister said, noting that MRT differed from KTM Komuter as the latter goes a longer distance with fewer stations to stop at, compared to MRT and LRT lines which are fast-moving transit services.

“[The] MRT and LRT lines have four coaches respectively while KTM Komuter has six coaches, with one of them used as a women’s coach. For the MRT with four coaches, including one dedicated for women riders, there will be challenges to the operations,” Loke said.

Because it is a transit [service], the movement of users is quite fast and it is hard to control. But we will try to do it as we know this is a service that interests women riders,” the transport minister said. The ladies’ coach service in Malaysia was introduced by KTM Komuter on April 28, 2010 in the interest of its women riders, who comprise 60% of its ridership, according to the NST report.