EVLOMO and Schneider Electric to set up 100 DC fast chargers and build 1GW battery pack plant in Thailand

In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 July 2023 12:29 pm / 0 comments

EVLOMO Technologies, the Thailand arm of American firm EVLOMO, has announced a partnership with Schneider Electric to install 100 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers throughout Thailand by the end of the year, reports The Nation Thailand.

Both companies will install Schneider Electric’s EVlinkDC chargers in Thailand, with the first set to be available at the Bangchak petrol station on Srinakarin Road in Bangkok at the end of this month. This was revealed by Nicole Wu, CEO of EVLOMO Technologies, who added that Thailand’s EV industry and ecosystem had the potential to grow significantly thanks to the government’s strong and practical support as well as demand from consumers in Thailand.

EVLOMO entered into a collaboration with energy company Bangchak Corporation in April to establish an EV charging network across Thailand. The network would comprise of DC fast chargers with up to 150 kW capacity, with a total of 20 DC fast chargers planned initially – 10 would be installed in Bangchak gas stations in Bangkok and another 10 would be installed in Bangchak gas stations in Nonthaburi.

According to the report, EVLOMO has also acquired land to open its own standalone charging stations in Thailand, with planned for the second quarter of next year. Each charging station will be equipped with 30 DC chargers and will feature additional facilities such as stores and restaurants. “The first 10 stations will be located in major Thailand cities such as Nakhon Pathom, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Saraburi, and Nakhon Sawan,” said Wu.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was also signed by EVLOMO and Schneider Electric to develop and build a battery pack plant in Thailand. Set to begin operations between July and August next year, the facility will have capacity of 1 GW, with the batteries produced being used for electric motorcycles and other two-wheelers. A majority (60%) of the battery packs produced by the facility will be for the domestic market, while the remaining 40% will be exported to markets such as Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, and India.

