KTM offers 50% discount on ETS tickets throughout July – every Tues, Wed, Thu; extra RM5 off for seniors

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 10 July 2023 11:44 am / 0 comments

Yes, you read right, 50% off the ETS. KTM has announced the halving of ticket prices for its popular ETS service throughout the month of July. The 50% discount is to boost the local tourism industry and also serves as a mark of appreciation to customers.

The offer is only for Malaysian citizens, but there are no other T&Cs. It’s available on all ETS routes from Padang Besar to Gemas every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – that’s July 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. Each date has its own promo code for online purchase – refer to the image below – and the discount is for adult tickets, one-way or return.

There’s more. Senior citizens get an additional RM5 off on all ETS tickets, including Business Class. This offer started on July 1 and will go on for the rest of the year. Seniors are already eligible for a 50% discount on ETS tickets but one must first register on the KTMB Mobile app.

Those who are under the senior citizen concession can use the promo code PRIHATINEMAS when buying tickets to get the extra RM5 off, applicable on all routes from Tuesdays to Thursdays. Retirees should take this great opportunity to explore somewhere new and for a change of scene.

