MTUC asks gov’t to overhaul procedures for driving licence tests, making it more affordable for B40 group

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 10 July 2023 11:02 am / 3 comments

A trade union has called on the government to overhaul the procedures needed to obtain a driving licence in the country, especially the costs involved in getting one, which it says is a burden on the B40 group.

The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) said the fee to get a Class D licence costs between RM1,200 to RM2,300, and this was too high for the lower income group. It added that the cost does not commensurate with the service provided, as the New Straits Times reports.

In a statement, MTUC said that certain fee penalties should be scrapped. Citing an example, it said candidates have to pay RM100 for being absent from the road transport department (JPJ) driving test although they have valid reasons for missing the test. In another example, it said that a colour blind student sitting for the computer test, which includes a colour blindness test, would fail the test, and would then need to pay extra to sit for another special test.

“This double payment on the grounds that the booking with the JPJ has been made is nonsense and the institution is driving to seek profit in the wrong way. The pay-for-all error policy should be discontinued. The driving institution should not hold back the L licence if the student failed to pay the course fee,” the trade union said.

“The absence of a flow chart for customer reference makes it difficult to understand the driving institute’s standard operating procedure. Discrimination and payment fraud will easily occur and corruption will permeate the affairs of driving institutions,” it added.

As part of the overhaul, MTUC suggested that computer and driving tests be fully managed by JPJ while the driving institution is only limited to be a training provider, and urged the department to develop a system to reduce the involvement of driving institutions. It said this would reduce the red tape and also greatly lower the cost needed to obtain a driving licence.

