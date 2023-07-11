EPMB secures approval for EV manufacturing licence from MITI – plans to build an assembly plant in Melaka

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 11 July 2023 4:59 pm / 0 comments

EP Manufacturing (EPMB) has announced that it has secured conditional approval for a manufacturing license from the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) to manufacture and assemble four-wheel energy-efficient vehicles (EEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) in both passenger and commercial categories.

In a statement, EPMB is said that the approval, which comes under the scope of the Industrial Co-ordination Act 1975, was awarded to its wholly-owned subsidiary Peps-JV (Melaka) (PJVM) on July 10. It added that the license is subject to conditions that must be fulfilled by PJVM within six months from the letter of approval.

The company said the manufacturing license would enable PJVM to start a manufacturing plant to assemble EEVs, EVs and other related products. According to EPMB Group CEO Ahmad Razlan Mohamed, the company is planning to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Pegoh, Melaka.

He said that the company is committed to fulfilling the conditions set by MITI within the given timeframe. “We believe this initiative will not only drive business growth, but also support Malaysia’s aspiration and vision of a greener future,” he added.

EPMB is a Malaysian-based investment holding company operating in the automotive business segment. Its various businesses are primarily involved in the manufacturing of automotive components and parts.

