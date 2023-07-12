2023 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America launched for US market – 300 units only, 148 hp

In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 July 2023 11:00 am / 0 comments

Available only in the US market is the 2023 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America, continuing its series of “America” motorcycles. To be produced in a limited production run of only 300 units the Dragster RR SCS America is the latest in a line up ops MV Agusta US specific bikes, beginning with the 750S back in 1973.

This Dragster RR SCS is set apart from the standard Dragster RR with its dedicated colour scheme that brings to mind the colours of the US flag. This is enhanced with a dedicated seat with hand-stitched

“America Special Edition” wording.

The individual series number – from 001 to 300 – is laser-engraved on the top triple clamp of the Dragster RR SCS America. A special parts kit comes with the bike, containing a transparent SCS clutch cover, edition specific motorcycle cover and a certificate of authenticity from MV Agusta.

The Dragster RR SCS is powered by MV Agusta’s inline three-cylinder, displacing 798 cc. Power is claimed to be 140 hp at 12,300 (148 hp with optional race kit Akrapovic exhaust and ECU map) with 87 Nm of torque at 10,250 rpm.

For improved throttle control, the Dragster RR SCS comes with rudely-wire throttle that activates both ways – pull and return – improves control and feeling mid-turn and makes for a more progressive cruise control deactivation. Also featured is the Mobisat anti-theft system with geolocation installed in the Dragster RR SCS America.





Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.