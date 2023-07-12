EVx 2023 – Be the first to check out Audi’s e-tron GT, Q8 e-tron at Setia City Convention Centre, July 22-23

In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 12 July 2023 6:34 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 is just around the corner now, happening from July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre. Malaysia’s largest EV event is back and better than before, with a host of car brands and service providers participating.

Some are making their inaugural appearance at EVx, such as Audi Malaysia. The official distributor of Audi in Malaysia will be bringing its range of e-tron EVs to SCCC, including the RS e-tron GT, e-tron GT quattro, e-tron GT quattro with Dynamic Package and the Q8 e-tron family consisting of a the regular SUV and the Sportback.

Recently launched in Malaysia, this is the first public appearance for the e-tron models, and EVx visitors will be among the first in the country to get up close and personal withe the Q8 e-tron range and the sexy e-tron GT range. The latter is of course Tony Stark’s ride, as seen in the movie Avengers: Endgame.

The e-tron GT is some car, sporting emotive design and revolutionary technology, reinterpreting the classic idea of the gran turismo with electric propulsion. The e-tron GT quattro is powered by two electric motors (one on each axle for quattro AWD) producing a combined 530 PS and 640 Nm of torque in boost mode, good for 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 4.1 seconds.

Or you can go full Iron Man with the RS e-tron GT, which raises the performance stakes to 646 PS and 830 Nm (boost mode) to catapult you from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. The GT has a 83.7 kWh battery that provides up to 458 km of range in the WLTP cycle. When plugged into a DC fast charger capable of matching the car’s max input of 270 kW, a 5-80% state of charge (SoC) takes just 22.5 minutes. The RS has a range of 447 km.

If you’re more of a family man, try out the Q8 e-tron SUV range for size. Choose from two body styles (regular SUV and Sportback with a sloping roof), each with two variants available, advanced 50 quattro and S line 55 quattro. Despite it being a large family car, the Q8 e-tron packs up to 408 PS and 664 Nm of torque, good for a century sprint time of 5.6 seconds.

Maximum range is 481 km on the 55, which has a 114 kWh battery, rechargeable via 22 kW AC and 170 kW DC – with the latter, 0-80% SoC is reached in 31 minutes. EV bits aside, the big cruiser features an tech such as an advanced Adaptive Cruise Control system, Digital Matrix LED headlamps and virtual side mirrors. The latter employs cameras in place of traditional side mirrors.

Audi e-tron customers will be given the option to purchase Moon Power wallbox chargers in 11 kW and 22 kW variants beginning September. Also, all three Audi Centers in Malaysia – Glenmarie, Setia Alam and Juru – have been fitted with Moon Power AC and DC chargers (3x AC 22 kW, 1x DC 180 kW each) for the exclusive and complimentary use of e-tron customers who bring in their EVs for service or repair. Moon Power is a subsidiary of Porsche Holding Salzburg and this is the brand’s first foray outside of Europe.

Besides Audi, a host of brands are participating in EVx, with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng Smart respectively), BMW and MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium), Volvo, Hyundai, BYD, GWM and Lotus all set to showcase their all-electric offerings. Other exhibitors include Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

If you’ve been curious about EVs, this is the place to be as everything EV-related is under one roof, and admission is free. Think of it as a mega multi-brand EV showroom with test drives that you can experience back-to-back. You can also research charging solutions and financing at EVx.

There’s more. Engage with industry experts and stakeholders – as well as current EV owners – to gain input on real-life experiences with EVs in Malaysia. You’ll have the chance to learn about the wide-ranging aspects of electric vehicle ownership – what they are like to buy, own and operate. As before, EVx promises a wealth of information, so if you want to learn more about EVs, do research and experience the cars, be sure to mark July 22-23 on your calendar and stay tuned for more updates.