EVx 2023: Discover cool, fun EV motoring with the BYD Atto 3, July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre

13 July 2023

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 will be taking place very soon, from July 22 to 23 at the Setia City Convention Centre. This marks the return of Malaysia’s largest EV event with a range of car brands and service providers taking part, and admission is free for showgoers.

Among the participating brands is BYD, which will be showing the Atto 3 at EVx 2023. The Atto 3 is proven to be popular among Malaysians, with over a thousand units delivered to customers across the country in a little over three months.

It’s an attractive equipment set that comes with the Atto 3, bringing full ADAS featuring adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go as well as door opening warning as standard. There are six airbags plus a centre airbag for the driver (inside shoulder), while the two outer rear seats have Isofix child seat anchors; all these are standard regardless of the variant chosen.

Also standard across both variants is the vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability to power external devices should the need arise, while infotainment comes courtesy of a 12.8-inch inteliigent rotating touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The centre console and rear quarters each get one USB-C and one USB-A port, while a wireless phone charger is exclusive to the Extended Range.

Motive power for the Atto 3 is by a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor driving the front wheels, propelling the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. The Atto 3 takes AC charging up to 7 kW and DC at up to 70 kW in Standard Range guise, while the Extended Range will take up to 80 kW DC. At this higher charging rate, a 0-80% state of charge can be achieved in 45 minutes.

The Standard Range variant packs a 49.92 kWh battery that is rated for 345 km of range (WLTP), while the Extended Range gets a larger 60.48 kWh battery that offers up to 420 km of range (WLTP). This will be plenty, especially for commuting purposes around town.

Naturally, the rise of the mainstream electric vehicle brings battery range into question, though with an estimated 1,000 EV charging points across Malaysia as of last month, this tally is continually growing. Certainly with the expansion of the BYD network across the country that is to cater for the brand’s rapid growth in the market, BYD aims to meet all manner of customer requirements, EV charging included.

In addition to BYD, the range of automotive brands that will be present at EVx 2023 include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), smart (represented by Hap Seng Smart), BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, Hyundai and Lotus. Also participating are Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

The electric vehicle segment continues to be a rapidly growing one, and EVx 2023 is the place to be for you to check out a host of EVs on display in one place, and learn more about the developments of the moment from experts and stakeholders. Once again, admission is free, so mark you calendars for July 22 and 23 at the Setia City Convention Centre, which is where EVx 2023 will be held. See you there!