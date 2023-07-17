2023 Modenas Versys 650 for Malaysia, RM38,400

In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 July 2023 6:03 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia is the 2023 Kawasaki Versys 650, rebadged under Modenas and distributed by EMOS, priced at RM38,400 and RM39,100. RM38,400 buys you the Versys 650 in Metallic Spark Black while the Candy Limegreen/Metallic Flat Spark Black is tagged at RM39,100 with all pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Every Versys 650 from Modenas comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, along with free 24-hour roadside assistance. The updated Versys 650 was first introduced in Milan, Italy, in 2021.

Updates include all-new body work and styling, including the LED headlights. Also new is the manually adjustable windshield.

Inside the cockpit, a new 4.3inch TFT-LCD panel displays all the necessary information in full colour. The instrument panel now comes with Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone using the Kawasaki Rideology app which allows for on-board management of incoming calls or messages with notifications displayed on screen.

The riding aids suite is also upgraded, now coming with KTRC traction control. There are two levels of intervention and the system can be disabled if necessary, depending on riding conditions.

Other equipment on the Versys 650 remains the same, including the 649 cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin. Coupled to a six-speed gearbox, the Versys 650 gets 65.7 hp at 8,500 rpm with a peak torque of 61 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

Suspension is done with 41 mm telescopic forks with preload and rebound adjustment in front and a monoshock in the back coming with preload adjustment. Overall weight of the Verysys 650 is 219 kg with 21-litres of fuel in the tank and set height is 845 mm.

