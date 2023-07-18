2023 Kawasaki Modenas Ninja 650 in Malaysia, priced at RM35,200 and RM35,900

In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 July 2023 4:53 pm / 0 comments

Joining the Versys 650 and Z650 middleweights in Malaysia is the 2023 Modenas Ninja 250, from Kawasaki and rebadged and distributed by EMOS. Two colour schemes are available, Metallic Matte Graphene/Steel Gray at RM35,200 and the classic Kawasaki Lime Green/Ebony at RM35,900.

The Ninja is updated over the previous generation model with all-new bodywork resembling the Kawasaki ZX-10R superbike. Like the Z650 naked sports, the Ninja 650 also gets Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) with three user selectable modes.

Also standard on the Ninja 650 is riding modes of which there are three – Sport, Road, and Rain. LED lighting is now used throughout out, including the new headlight design which follow’s Kawasaki’s superbike twin headlight style.

Engine-wise the Ninja 650 comes with the same power plant as the Versys 650 and Z650, a liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 649 cc. Power is claimed to be 68 PS at 8,000 rpm with 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm, going through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive to the rear wheel.

Inside the cockpit a full-colour TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information. Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone comes standard with the Kawasaki Rideology app that allows for management of calls, messages and notifications.

Front suspension is done with 41 mm diameter telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. As for braking, twin 330 mm diameter discs on the front wheel are clamped by two-piston callipers while the rear wheel gets a single-piston calliper and 220 mm disc, while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

