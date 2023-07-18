China exported 2.14 mil vehicles in 1H 2023 – 75.7% YoY increase; NEV exports up 160% at 534k units

In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 July 2023 1:56 pm / 1 comment

Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers revealed the country exported 2.14 million vehicles in the first half of 2023, which represents a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 75.7%.

From that total, new energy vehicles (a generic term for electrified vehicles) saw the biggest growth in terms of exports at 160% with 534,000 units. Meanwhile, passenger vehicles made up the majority of exports at 1.78 million units, or 88.4% more than the same period last year.

As reported by CarNewsChina, China is expected to export over four million vehicles by the end of this year – the country overtook Japan as the world’s top exporter of new cars in Q1 2023. Last year, China’s export volume exceeded three million units, and a year before that, it passed two million units for the first time after past years of hovering around one million units annually.

Seven car companies in China managed to export over 100,000 vehicles in the first six months of 2023, namely SAIC, Chery, Tesla, Changan, Great Wall Motor (GWM), Geely and Dongfeng. Standouts are Chery that saw a YoY increase of 170% in exports to hit 394,000 units, while GWM exported 124,000 vehicles, which is 97.3% YoY increase.

BYD saw tremendous growth in the first half of 2023 with its export increasing YoY by 1,060% to hit 81,000 units. Tesla, which builds cars at its Giga Shanghai plant, exported 182,000 vehicles to become China’s third-largest auto export brand and made up one-third of the country’s new energy vehicle exports.

Asia, Europe, and Latin America are the main markets for China’s vehicle exports, with the data showing that from January to May this year, the top three importers of passenger vehicles were Russia, Mexico and Belgium. Belgium, the United Kingdom and Thailand were the top three importers of Chinese new energy vehicles.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.