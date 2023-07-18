Dodo Mat at EVx 2023 – get RM500 off dual-layer car mats to keep your brand new EV in tip-top condition

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Paul Tan / 18 July 2023 12:48 pm / Comments are Disabled

We have some exciting news for all EV enthusiasts who will be attending the upcoming paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 on July 22-23 this month, Dodo Mat will be joining us again!

At Malaysia’s first comprehensive EV showcase event, visitors can get up close and personal with all-electric cars from various brands and test drive them to get a first-hand experience of the future of motoring.

As EVs are still a relatively new topic in Malaysia, you can get detailed answers for any concerns you have from firsthand owners, relevant stakeholders and industry experts, all at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023.

Due to overwhelming response from the paultan.org ACE 2022 event last year, Dodo Mat will be participating in EVx 2023 this year. They are thrilled to be presenting their latest offerings specially tailored for the EV market.

Dodo Mat’s team of experts will be on hand to answer your questions, provide personalised advice, and showcase the unique features and benefits of their dual-layer car mat, which is a first in Malaysia.

Crafted using top-grade materials, the exceptional quality and durability of Dodo Mat dual-layer car mats has multiple features: the ability to hide dirt, easy cleaning and full cover anti-slip, ensuring long-lasting performance and preservation of the vehicles’ interior condition with an affordable price. This is sure to leave a lasting impression on visitors.

We’re happy to announce you have the chance to get a RM500 vouchers from Dodo Mat to get a dual-layer car mat for your EV when you book a car during EVx 2023!

So, if you’re attending the EVx Event at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), make sure to visit Dodo Mat’s booth and discover how these dual-layer mats can elevate your EV ownership experience, providing you with a luxurious and well-protected interior.

Mark your calendars and be a part of the paultan.org EVx 2023 from 22 July to 23 July, 9am – 7pm at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC)!

To find out more about Dodo Mat: