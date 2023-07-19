2023 Honda Vario 160 Repsol Edition for Malaysia – RM10,498, production limited to only 2,000 units

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 July 2023 10:32 am / 0 comments

For the Malaysian scooter market, the 2023 Honda Vario 160 Repsol Edition is now available, pried at RM10,498 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This is a RM500 premium over the base model Vario 160 at RM9,998 and only 2,000 units will be produced for local sale at authorised Boon Siew Honda dealers.

Aside from the Repsol racing colours, no other changes to the Vario 160 in terms of engine or styling. Power comes from a a four-valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder displacing 157 cc.

The Vario 160 produces 15.3 hp at 8,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 13.8 Nm at 7,000 rpm. This is transmitted to the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

Wheel sizing on the Vario 160 is 14-inches front and rear, shod with 100/80 and 120/70 tubeless tyres. Standard equipment is single-channel ABS on the front wheel, with braking done with single hydraulic discs front and rear.

Meanwhile, suspension uses telescopic forks in front with a preload-adjustable single shock absorber at the back. Riding conveniences on the Vario 160 include Smart Key access with keyless start, alarm and call back.

Other equipment supplied is a USB-A charging port and a storage compartment with 18-litre capacity is found under the seat while a monochrome LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information. Weight for the Vario is 117 kg with 5.5-litres of fuel in the tank and seat height is listed as 778 mm.

