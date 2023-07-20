EVx 2023: myTukar to show refurbishment process; 35% off spray painting, on-site inspection at SCCC

In Advertorial / By Mick Chan / 20 July 2023 6:38 pm / Comments are Disabled

Pre-owned vehicles will typically require a level of attention before they get transferred to their new owners, so you may have wondered what really goes on with these cars as they change hands. At EVx 2023 that is taking place this weekend from July 22 to 23 at the Setia City Convention Centre where admission is free, myTukar will be on location to show how vehicles get prepared.

At EVX 2023, myTukar will be showcasing a demonstrator car in a half-and-half configuration to showcase the extent of the work done through a car’s refurbishment process, offering you a glimpse at what goes into preparing a car to be as good as new.

Buying from myTukar means getting a vehicle that is myTukar certified, which is the company’s very own stamp of assurance in the quality of service rendered for the vehicles which undergo the process.

Steps which go towards said quality consist of a 160-point inspection, no mileage tampering, no major accident, fire and flood damage, a 12-moonth warranty on the engine and gearbox, as well as a five=day money guarantee.

myTukar will be at EVx 2023 to offer an event-exclusive spray paint promotion where customers can get a 35% discount on spray paint services, valid for one month from the date of purchase at the event. There’s more – myTukar will also have on-ground inspectors to evaluate your car on the spot at the event should you be considering a trade-in.

In addition to myTukar, car brands that will be participating at EVx 2023 include Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng Smart respectively), BMW and MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, Lotus, Hyundai, BYD, GWM and Lotus all set to showcase their all-electric offerings. Other exhibitors include Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

At EVx 2023, there will also be the opportunity to engage with industry experts and stakeholders along with EV owners to learn about real-life experiences with electric vehicles in Malaysia. There’s the chance to learn about the aspects of EV ownership, such as what they are like to buy, own and operate.

As before, EVx promises a wealth of information on the electric motoring landscape, so the Setia Alam Convention Centre is the place to be this weekend on July 22 and 23 where you can research and experience the EVs on offer in the Malaysian market. Come on over to EVx 2023, where admission is free!