EVx 2023: New Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 6, smart #1, BYD Dolphin all under one roof – entry is free!

Oh boy have we got a show for you. The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 happening this weekend, July 22-23 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) will have the public debuts of a few exciting new EV models, including the Malaysian-market Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 6, smart #1 and BYD Dolphin!

Yes, Tesla will be at EVx, showcasing the just-launched Model Y. With prices starting from RM199k, it has been the talk of the town recently – pair that with the Tesla brand power, unique looks, advanced tech and exclusive access to the Supercharger network, the Model Y electric crossover is a hard package to ignore.

Just as interesting is the Hyundai Ioniq 6, fresh off its local launch on July 21. The sedan brother to the popular Ioniq 5 boasts ultra-sleek styling, state-of-the-art 800-volt electrical architecture and an unmatched 350 kW fast charging capability. Not only is it one of the most aerodynamically efficient cars in the world (0.21 Cd), it’s also one of the fastest-charging EVs out there.

Sharing the limelight will be the smart #1, which will be making its very first public appearance in Malaysia at EVx 2023. Now a 50/50 JV between Geely and Mercedes-Benz, smart’s revival comes in the form of a fashionable compact crossover that’s not unlike a MINI Countryman. It even sits on a dedicated EV platform that’s shared with the Lotus Eletre (which will also be at the show!).

Last but certainly not least is the BYD Dolphin, soon to be one of the most affordable electric vehicles in Malaysia. It will be at EVx for a public preview before its official launch on July 27, where you will be able to get a good look at its compact-but-not-small size and handsome proportions. This is sure to be a hot seller, so best to place your booking this weekend!

Car brands present at EVx 2023 are Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng smart respectively), BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, BYD, Hyundai, GWM and Lotus. Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), evhub.my, Kineta, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, Avis, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat will also be participating in the event.

Feel free to head over to SCCC this weekend to check out the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 6, smart #1 and BYD Dolphin, as well as pretty much all other EV models on sale from brands listed above, all under one roof. Test drives will be available as well, and admission is FREE! See you there.