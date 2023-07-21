EVx 2023: Get up close and personal with the stylish Audi Q8 e-tron SUV, Sportback; SCCC from July 22-23

In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2023 4:40 pm / Comments are Disabled

The new Audi Q8 e-tron is the embodiment of exceptional performance, advanced technologies and stylish design. Available in SUV and Sportback body styles, get up close and personal with the Q8 e-tron range at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, which is happening this weekend from July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

For SUV fans, the range includes the Q8 e-tron advanced 50 quattro that delivers 491 km of range on a single charge. With two electric motors pushing out 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) and 664 Nm of torque, this variant accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just six seconds, with the standard quattro all-wheel drive system on hand to ensure optimum grip.

For more power, there’s the Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro that packs 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 664 Nm, resulting in century sprint time of just 5.6 seconds. There’s more range to go along with the added grunt too thanks to the increased battery capacity that provides up to 582 km.

The Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro also comes standard with matrix LED headlamps, LED rear combination taillights, a panoramic glass roof for an airy feel inside the cabin and illuminated scuff plates with aluminium inserts. One unique feature that makes it stand out in its class is the virtual exterior side mirrors, which eliminates blind spots by projecting a video feed onto seven-inch OLED displays inside the cabin.

If dynamic styling is something that catches your eye, the Sportback variants of the Q8 e-tron are well worth your attention. The first option is the Q8 Sportback e-tron advanced 50 quattro that features the same dual-motor setup as its SUV stablemate, but provides more range at 505 km thanks to the more aerodynamic profile.

The Q8 Sportback e-tron advanced 50 quattro also comes with matrix LED headlamps, the Black Styling package for a stealthy appearance as well as an interior with aluminium look trim and gloss black operating buttons with haptic feedback.

As with the SUV, there’s a higher-end option for the coupe-style model, which is the Q8 Sportback e-tron S line 55 quattro. This gets the same setup and performance as the Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro, but the sleeker shape means range is bumped up to 600 km, more than enough for your daily travels and beyond.

The S line interior includes sport seats with an embossed ‘S’ logo for a more engaging driving atmosphere, and you won’t miss out on the SUV’s panoramic glass sunroof and attention-grabbing virtual exterior side mirrors.

Every variant of the Q8 e-tron, SUV or Sportback, is equipped with Audi pre sense front and rear that includes autonomous emergency braking and other driver assistance systems to ensure a safe and convenient time behind the wheel.

An onboard AC charger is also included, with advanced 50 quattro models capable of handling up to 11 kW, while it’s 22 kW for S line 55 quattro models. This is ideal for home charging with a compatible wallbox, as you’ll always wake up to a fully charged Q8 e-tron when left to charge overnight.

Should you find yourself away from home, the Q8 e-tron supports DC fast charging at up to 150 kW (advanced 50 quattro models) or 170 kW (S line 55 quattro models), which can get the battery from a 0-80% state of charge in around 30 minutes or less so you can get back on the move sooner.

The best way to experience the Q8 e-tron and all its features is to get up close with it at EVx 2023, which is you’ll also be able to engage with industry experts and stakeholders to better understand the state of the industry. You can also learn about the aspects of EV ownership, such as what they are like to buy, own and operate.

Other car brands that will be present at EVx 2023 are Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), smart (represented by Hap Seng Smart), BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium), Volvo, GWM, Hyundai, BYD, and Lotus. Also participating are Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

Visitors will have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes. These freebies will be given to those who participate by scanning our QR code at the event, and they are given on a first come, first serve basis and subject to availability. Admission is free, so mark your calendars for July 22 and 23 and we hope to see you at EVx 2023.