Perodua, Proton, Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi top five in Malaysia in 1H 2023 – 85.9% market share combined

In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2023 1:19 pm / 2 comments

During the first six months of 2023, auto sales in Malaysia totalled 366,037 units according to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA). This represents a 10.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to the same period last year, but how did car companies fare individually?

Based on MAA data, Perodua is unsurprisingly leading in terms of total vehicle sales in 1H 2023 with 144,690 units, which is enough for a market share of 39.5%. Both figures are higher than in 1H 2022, when Perodua managed 127,343 deliveries and a market share of 38.4%

Meanwhile, Proton is second place with 76,012 units, up 32.4% from the 57,402 units in 1H 2022. The national carmaker’s market share has also gone up by 3.5% YoY to hit 20.8% in 1H 2023. Coming in third place is Toyota with 48,145 units and a market share of 13.2% – the former is higher than the 45,449 units recorded in 1H 2022, but the latter is actually down by 0.5%.

Another Japanese carmaker in the top five is Honda, which managed to secure fourth place with 33,727 units. The 1H 2023 total is nearly 15% down from what was recorded in 1H 2022, and market share also went down by 2.8% to 9.2% in the first half of 2023.

Rounding off the top five is Mitsubishi with 11,811 units and a market share of 3.2%. Like Honda, Mitsubishi’s figures are down from 1H 2022, which saw 12,621 units and a market share of 3.8%. Other car companies made up the remaining deliveries with 51,652 units.

It should be noted that total vehicle sales includes both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles – three out of the top five (Perodua, Proton and Honda) do not offer the latter. Additionally, the top five ranking in 1H 2023 is unchanged from 1H 2022.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.