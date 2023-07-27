2023 Art of Speed Malaysia enters 12th edition – happening at MAEPS Serdang this 29-30 July

In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 July 2023 10:37 am / 4 comments

Now in its 12th edition, the 2023 Art of Speed (AoS) Kustom and Culture Show returns this July 29 to 20 from 10.00 a.m. to 7 p.m. Held at the Malaysian Agricultural Exposition Centre (MAEPS) in Serdang, Selangor, this year’s AoS is the biggest ever, covering all the exhibition halls.

Spread across 42,000 square meters of indoor space and 8.6 hectares outdoors, AoS is an exhibition and celebration of the custom car and motorcycle scene from Malaysia and the region. This year features events and activities for all ages.

Amongst the activity highlights are the first Official Hot Wheels Collector Convention for South East Asia with limited edition merchandise. Aside from Hot Wheels activities and diorama, there will be the Hot Wheels Rare and Collectibles Exhibition, Hot Wheels Skate School, Hot Wheels Swap Buy And Sell, Collector sharing sessions, Hot Wheels Custom Competition and many more.

Visitors will get to see the first ever Hot Wheels Proton, celebrating 40 years of Malaysia’s national car. In conjunction with this historic occasion, Mattel has organized the Hot Wheels x PROTON Kids Design Competition along with a chance to meet Hot Wheels designer Matt Gabe.

Luminaries attending the event include Shige Suganuma, Emi Suganuma, “Sunny” Yano and Hiro “Wildman” Ishii from Japanese custom house Mooneyes. Also in attendance are Dino Dalle Carbonare and Alexander Iain from Speedhunters.

Added to the event lineup this year is the Inaugural Miss Art of Speed 2023 with the top 10 finalists competing for the title. Cherry Bomb Pin-Up Parlour of Singapore will be hosting the event and entrants are invited from those aged one to 50.

Other events are the return of crowd favourite SoundCircus, this year hosted by Harley-Davidson and Bro Asia. The first 1,000 ticket buyers will be entered for the AOS2023 Online Lucky Draw, and there will be additional prizes to be won courtesy of Harley-Davidson.

Show and Shine is another key event at AoS, showcasing a selection of modified cars and custom motorcycles with Best of Show heading to the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show Japan in November. AoS will also be giving away a Honda e-DAX motorcycle to one lucky online ticket purchaser.

