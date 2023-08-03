Malaysian P-hailing riders association wants career development funds for entrepreneurship training

The Malaysian P-Hailing Riders Association (Penghantar) is asking for the RM42 million allocation for the Career Development Programme to be used towards establishing programmes related to entrepreneurship training, in order for the association’s members to ensure their future, Bernama has reported.
The initiative is important because the majority of those involved in the p-hailing industry are youths of the B40 demographic, who need to be equipped with the knowledge and skills so that they may not have to remain as delivery riders, said Penghantar president Zulhelmi Mansor.
“We do not deny that the gig and p-hailing industry can ensure their future if it is improved. However, we should also help them expand their knowledge and experience with proper programmes. For example, many Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) certificate holders are now more attracted to becoming gig economy workers instead of continuing their studies at a higher level,” Zulhelmi said.
These p-hailing riders cannot be faulted for this, Zulhelmi continued, as their choice of taking the delivery rider path was due to the unstable economy both locally in Malaysia as well as abroad, and from considering the factor of salaries against the cost of living, he continued.
“We hope the aid announced by the government can be channelled to other skills programmes, which may help us produce entrepreneurs from [the p-hailing worker segment],” the association president told Bernama.
The RM42 million allocation for the Career Development Programme was announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for persons working in the informal sector which includes gig economy workers.
Meanwhile, Bernama also reported on a government guarantee for a RM100 million allocation this year towards an 80% grant for financing the Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions of gig workers.
Penghantar president Zulhelmi suggested that p-hailing companies ensure every rider is registered and has active contributions to the social protection scheme for the self-employed (SKSPS), so that they would be covered against untoward incidents.
“If they don’t have SKSPS contributions or if contributions are inactive, the p-hailing operators (PHOs) should temporarily suspend the p-hailing riders’ ID and ensure that they have work disaster social protection for the sake of their own welfare and their dependents’. And if p-hailing riders are confirmed to be without SKSPS contributions or if their contributions are inactive, the PHO should face action,” he said.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.
Comments
Anwar menang Rider senang
Bagi jangan tak bagi tau, mesti bagi skarang jugak!
Kalau takkk, hmmm taulah kasi PH telor dlm 6 PRN ni…
Jgn nak mengada2.. Cepat masuk bilik buat ulangkaji!
Setiap org ada sepasang. Kalo kasi satu, tinggal juga satu. Jgn jadi bodoh.
Beri betis nak paha
Yes. They need the training. Like to work under specific hours, not according to what they like and when they like it?
Business? Needs to open minimum 5 days week.
They need to be taught about that discpline.
And also on dressing attire.
And also obligatory to traffic rules. Which, I can say 9 out of 100 riders may obey
Own time own target apa lagi mau?
First need to train them not to go against the traffic…
the government just announce tvet in the industry scheme, which already covered the riders’ needs I guest…
Do you sure they want future? Or just easy and relax life? I met too many of these people. Government already provided them with SKM level, level2, level3, diploma and advanced dilopma, degree, master and doctorate. If they said they do not like to study, whatever training also useless for them. I sent my staff for training. They asked me why they are chosen. I arranged them to attend in house training on Sat (non working day). The first thing that they ask me was “ada kire OT?””ada bagi cuti ganti?”.
Agreed with the first half of your comment, but in-house training on an off-day? You got to pay them, man. You’re training them not out of the goodness of your heart. You’re training them because you want them to perform better at their jobs so that your company performs better. Therefore you should either conduct training during regular working hours or pay OT if it’s a non-working day, or make the training optional. People have families and other commitments and interests. Why do you think they want to spend an extra time at the office for free?!
Next they will demand hourly fee, petrol fee, bike maintenance fee and hardship fee as well as paid annual leave, medical leave and vacation leave. Also, housing allowance, meal allowance and entertainment allowance.
Err but that’s what gig workers get in Europe. Plus hospitalisation & insurance
European employment conditions in Malaysia? Silakan…
Then they will be no difference from full time employee. 1 area that they need development is learn how to respect traffic rules…..
Everyday, never missed, if it is not the green bag, must be the pink, orange, red…even the ingress is just 100m down the road, going in via opposite direction is the only way!