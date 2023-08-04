Stopped your vehicle beyond the white line at traffic lights? You may face a RM2,000 fine or six months jail

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 August 2023 10:34 am / 37 comments

Motorists who stop their vehicles beyond the white line at traffic lights may face a fine of RM2,000 or a jail term of six months, the police have warned as it conducts the nationwide ‘Ops Garisan Putih’ to catch motorists committing the act, reports The Star.

According to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) deputy director DCP Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar, motorists must not stop beyond the white line and obstruct pedestrian crossings under Rule 38 of the Road Traffic Rules (LN166/1959).

“The rules state that a motorist must not cause the vehicle or any part of the vehicle to stop in the crossing area unless he is prevented from moving by circumstances beyond his control or if he must stop to avoid an accident,” said Mohd Nasri.

“Any individual who commits this offence can be fined not exceeding RM2,000 or imprisoned for a period not exceeding six months,” he continued, adding that the act not only causes road congestion, but has also resulted in accidents.

On July 28, Bukit Aman JSPT announced the implementation of six special operations to educate and raise awareness among road users. These operations are aimed at catching traffic light offences, illegal licence plates, traffic obstructions and illegal parking.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.