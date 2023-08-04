Stopped your vehicle beyond the white line at traffic lights? You may face a RM2,000 fine or six months jail

Motorists who stop their vehicles beyond the white line at traffic lights may face a fine of RM2,000 or a jail term of six months, the police have warned as it conducts the nationwide ‘Ops Garisan Putih’ to catch motorists committing the act, reports The Star.
According to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) deputy director DCP Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar, motorists must not stop beyond the white line and obstruct pedestrian crossings under Rule 38 of the Road Traffic Rules (LN166/1959).
“The rules state that a motorist must not cause the vehicle or any part of the vehicle to stop in the crossing area unless he is prevented from moving by circumstances beyond his control or if he must stop to avoid an accident,” said Mohd Nasri.
“Any individual who commits this offence can be fined not exceeding RM2,000 or imprisoned for a period not exceeding six months,” he continued, adding that the act not only causes road congestion, but has also resulted in accidents.
On July 28, Bukit Aman JSPT announced the implementation of six special operations to educate and raise awareness among road users. These operations are aimed at catching traffic light offences, illegal licence plates, traffic obstructions and illegal parking.
Comments
most likely will be just fine coz government cannot afford to have so many people in the overcrowded jail.
hello, please do something useful, always find these kacang putih things to do, we tax payer wants improvement not this kind of backwards moving shyt. thank you
Anthony Loke is the best, and he is from DAP which makes him levels above than the rest.
Not crossing the white line need to be controlled. So please respect what harapan gov is doing here.
bende ni tak akan sebabkan kemalangan, tapi bersemangat PDRM nak tangkap, sampai buat Ops. Tapi bende lain yang merbahaya, yang serius, dia tak ambil kisah. APA DAH JADI NI???
apa dah jadi? kiamat sudah mau datang la.
LOL, like that almost every motorcyclist will be fined
Yeah what about motors then? Fine 2k its like them giving the Govt their motors. So how does this help anyone?
maybe running the light is a cheaper fine than stopping beyond the line.
So many offences don’t enforce want to go the details to fine ppl cross white line? F1 grid meh…which idiot suggested this?
What about moving vehicles which do not use turn signals?
AMEN
If there’s REAL enforcement… PDRM can actually collect over RM1 BILLION in fines! amazing!!
It will be better if the same fine and jail term is implemented to motorists who stop their vehicle way before the white line and sensors causing traffic light not turning green or those who take their sweet time accelerating slowly after a green light. Actually not triggering the sensors or slow moving vehicle is the main cause of traffic jams. The cause of traffic jam is stupid drivers (which there’s plenty), I say make our license exam same as F1 academy, so only professional drivers who can operate their machine with split second precision can operate a car.
SAMAN NOT USING TURN SIGNAL !!!!!
Everything PDRM will do but NOT the low hanging fruit that makes roads safer by 50% at least
As in the mind of every Malaysian driver so does the rule not apply to Motorcycle or do they have some special law that we do not know about.
As long as the government reserve more safe space for motorcycles to stop at the front, I don’t see issues. For car-driving only people it might look annoying but for motorcycles it’s actually safer.
Safety should be no.1. And yes I know people will argue if safety is no. 1 then we should ban kapcai yadda yadda you can save that part.
huh…too many secondary school students riding motorcycle to school without helmet everyday, why no enforcement?
With this enforcement, more and more people going to beating the traffic light. RM300 vs RM2000.
Funny isnt it? Stopping after white line is a 2k fine but beating the red light is only Rm300 summon.
to the authority, plz make sure all the road marks r visible first. especially in klang valley, many r without any sign or markings. tq
What if the line is faded off?
catch all the grab delivery thank you.
Line pn dah tak nampak, buat line tu bagi jelas.
The reason why they stop in front of the line, is that even in that position, they still can see the traffic lights.
In our country, we spend so much money by putting lights at the line, on top of a gantry, far in front, and sometimes left and right..In many other countries, like Germany for example, the only traffic light is at the line itself. So, if one waits in front of the line, one cannot see the light change to green…
Hangat-hangat tahi ayam! Motorcyles with no rear lights, turning without giving signals, riding bike without helmets, helmets without reflectors, cars with non standard number plates, foreigners owns bikes with no licences….the list goes on, enforce rulings and laws accordingly!!
Heavy fine and 6 months jail time for such trivial matter. Limpas sikit kena saman or masuk lockup. The real culprit is queue cutting and abuse of emergency lane.
Good. Please enforce. Stopping past the white line is no different than passing a red light.
a law is a law but im not sure if this should be at the top your priority in regards to road safety
moto grab included?
What about those who drive slow on the overtaking lanes?
Who decide the limit line & criteria for it?
In many places, the lines not even visible!!! Please improve the road markings before you implement this.
And better impose stricter rules for beating red light as this has been proven as very dangerous and deadly. Qatar for example fines QR6,000 (RM7200) for beating red light. Even those rich Qataris abiding to this rule.
Baru saja this morning two traffic police officers were stopped their motor’s rear wheel just right after the line while waiting at the traffic light in front of SJMC…
What about fines to idiot motorcyclist on the Federal Highway when motorcycle lanes are provided and empty
We bet some motorcyclist will rant on this global common road and traffic law! ie dangerous to queue behind motorcar lorry minivan, faded white line marker etc…
What if we totally ignore the white lines and just ram traffic lights?
Pls implement nation wide