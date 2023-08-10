In Cars, JMC, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 August 2023 4:37 pm / 0 comments

Angka-Tan Motor, the official distributor of JMC vehicles in Malaysia, has introduced the new Vigus Pro White Series. Aimed at businesses looking for a workhorse pick-up truck, the White Series is locally assembled (CKD) and retails for RM99,888 on-the-road without insurance

For the money, you’re getting a lot of the same equipment fitted to the Premium Series, which was the initial version of the Vigus Pro we got back in October 2021. The kit list includes 16-inch alloy wheels (265/70 profile tyres), automatic halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front and rear fog lamps, powered and heated side mirrors with turn signals, side steps, a rear step bumper, a sport bar with integrated third brake light, rain-sensing wipers and a bed liner.

Inside, there’s a 3.5-inch multi-info display set in the middle of analogue meters, an eight-inch touchscreen head unit with Bluetooth, four speakers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters, cruiser control, manual air-conditioning and speed-sensing auto door lock. The White Series also gets the Premium Series’ two airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, a reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

While there are plenty of similarities between the White Series and Premium Series, the former does miss out on some items. For starters, the workhorse model doesn’t get the Premium Series’ door visors, door sill plates, tinting, tailgate assist and a digital video recorder. Additionally, the warranty for the White Series is three years/100,000 km instead of five years/150,000 km.

Differences aside, the White Series gets the same Ford-sourced Puma 2.0 litre inline-four diesel engine with a variable geometry turbocharger and intercooler. The mill delivers 141 PS (139 hp or 104 kW) at 3,600 rpm and 340 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 2,600 rpm, mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. A BorgWarner four-wheel drive system is standard and accompanied by an Eaton differential lock.

Other mechanical bits include front double wishbones with coil springs, while the rear gets a rigid axle with leaf springs. Both versions of the Vigus Pro come with hydraulic rack power steering, a 68-litre fuel tank and a bed measuring 1,475 long, 1,475 mm wide and 500 mm tall.

On that mention, the Vigus Pro in both guises measure 5,305 mm long overall, 1,905 mm wide, 1,835 mm tall and the wheelbase spans 3,085 mm. The pick-up trucks also have the same turning radius of 6.5 metres, 225 mm of ground clearance and a kerb weight of 1,995 kg.

In addition to introducing the White Series, Angka-Tan Motor also announced the Premium Series is now available in a new Metal Grey exterior finish, which joins the existing Metallic Silver, Stylish Black and Arctic White, the last of which is the only option for the White Series. Customers also now have a range of accessories to choose from, including roller shutters and a canopy – all with a one-year warranty.

GALLERY: 2023 JMC Vigus Pro brochure

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.