Full respray of your car from just RM2,250 with myTukar Body & Paint Centre – enjoy 25% off!

16 August 2023

We have great news for you – myTukar Body & Paint Centre is offering 25% off their full car respray package as part of their Merdeka 2023 promotion!

If you plan to keep your car longer, giving it a brand new coat of paint can make you fall in love with it all over again because it will look like it just rolled off the assembly line.

There are many of us who don’t have covered parking, especially with developers cheapening out on high-rise parking these days, so we might have car paint jobs that are looking a little worn out after spending a hard few years of life under the hot Malaysian sun.

What do you need to do to sign up? Just click here and fill up the form. Choose Body & Paint Services under type of services required, and choose either myTukar USJ or myTukar Ulu Tiram (Johor) which are the two myTukar Body & Paint Centres.

Here’s the pricelist and promo price:

The promo is not just limited to the models listed above, they’re meant to be examples of the price category that applies to your car. So if you have a Volkswagen Golf, you can look at the Civic price which is RM2,550.

Here’s the benefits of using myTukar for a full car respray package:

Fast 4 days turnaround time – it takes just 4 days to spray paint your car, guaranteed!

– it takes just 4 days to spray paint your car, guaranteed! 3-year warranty – if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification

– if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification High quality Nippon automotive paint used

Nippon automotive paint used Japanese paint master with 25 years of experience leading the team

Here are two testimonial videos from previous customers who have used myTukar’s full car respray package:

VIDEO: Perodua Myvi full car respray

This lady sent her Perodua Myvi in for a full car respray service. Watch the video to see the results.

VIDEO: Honda Civic FE full car respray

Unsatisfied with uneven colour matching due to accident repair of his Honda Civic FE, Zee decided to use myTukar’s Body & Paint centre for a full car respray. He also reveals some interesting facts about other full car respray advertisements he found online.

VIDEO: Audi TT full car respray

This Audi TT was sent in for a change of colour to yellow and black!

Sign up now!