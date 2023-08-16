myBAS Konsesi introduced in Seremban, Ipoh, JB – free bus rides for OKU, senior citizens and children

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 16 August 2023 4:24 pm / 1 comment

The government has introduced myBAS Konsesi, which provides free stage bus rides for OKU, senior citizens and school-going children. The initiative is under the Program Transformasi Perkhidmatan Bas Berhenti-henti (SBST) managed by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

myBAS Konsesi kicked off in Seremban, Ipoh and Johor Bahru yesterday (August 15), and the transport ministry estimates that 2,500 bus users will benefit from the programme in the three cities.

Malaysians eligible for free stage bus rides under myBAS Konsesi are OKUs registered with the Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat, senior citizens aged 60 and above, and children aged between seven and 17 whose schools are within myBAS coverage areas.

Those who are eligible can register at myBAS service counters in Seremban (Stesen Bas Bahau, Terminal Bas Tampin, Nilai Sentral, Terminal Bas Port Dickson and Terminal 1 Seremban), Ipoh (Stesen Bas Medan Kidd) and JB (KSL City Mall, TF Value Mart Nusa Bestari, Terminal Bas Gelang Patah, Senai Airport, Terminal Bas Kulai and JB CIQ). Bring your MyKid, MyKad or MyTentera card. No registration needed for children below six, who ride for free.

“In line with the concept of Ekonomi Madani, the SBST initiative helps improve the public transport network in the city, and the first and last mile in the three cities, as well as reduce the cost of living for the target groups,” said transport minister Anthony Loke, who added that SBST will be expanded to other states in stages.

