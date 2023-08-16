PLUS Bukit Gantang R&R public toilets closed till Oct

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 16 August 2023 2:16 pm / 0 comments

Take note, North South Highway users, especially those who ply the NSE’s northern section. PLUS has announced that the public toilets at the Bukit Gantang R&R will be closed till October.

The closure is for upgrading works and involves bout northbound and southbound R&Rs. The northbound facility will reopen on October 21, while the southbound one will open its doors on October 27.

The NSE concessionaire says that temporary toilet facilities will be provided, but if you’re not fond of portaloos, it’s better to do your business eleswhere. Drive safe and always take a break when you’re feeling sleepy – microsleep is a killer.

