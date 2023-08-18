CATL unveils Shenxing superfast charging EV battery with 700 km range, 80% SoC recharging in 10 minutes

In International News / By Mick Chan / 18 August 2023 11:59 am / 0 comments

Chinese battery manufacturer CATL has unveiled its latest EV battery product, the Shenxing Superfast charging battery that is claimed to be the world’s first 4C superfast charging LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery.

Citing fast-charging anxiety as the top factor withholding consumers from moving to electric vehicles, CATL has continued to develop battery materials, electrochemistry and system structure in an all-round manner to achieve superfast charging.

The Shenxing battery uses the super electronic network cathode technology and fully nano-crystallized LFP cathode material to form a super-electronic network, enabling the extraction of lithium ions and the rapid response to charging signals, says CATL.

A new superconducting electrolyte formula has been developed by CATL with the aim of reducing the viscosity of the electrolyte, thus improving conductivity. The battery’s ultra-thin SEI (solid electrolyte interphase) film in order to reduce the resistance towards lithium-ion movement. For the separator, high porosity and a shortened average transmission distance also aids in lower the transmission resistance of lithium ions, says CATL.

The new battery is said to be capable of bringing a state of charge equivalent to 400 km of driving range from a 10-minute charge, and is able to reach a 0-80% state of charge in 10 minutes when charging at room temperature and achieve a range of over 700 km, though the firm has not specified the charging rate nor the capacity of the battery for this claim.

Meanwhile, its cell temperature control technology ensure that the cells heat up to their optimal operating temperature range rapidly, enabling a 0-80% charge in 30 minutes at -10 degrees Celsius ambient. CATL also claims “uncompromised 0-100 km/h acceleration performance” at low temperatures.

In terms of safety, the Shenxing battery employs an upgraded electrolyte and separator for dual protection, says CATL; a real-time fault testing system aims to safeguard against potential hazards arising from fast charging, by regulating the global temperature within the battery cells through the use of algorithms.

The Shenxing superfast-charging battery is expected to enter mass production by the end of this year, and electric vehicles that will be equipped with this battery will go on sale in the first quarter of 2024, according to the CATL presentation.

