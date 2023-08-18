GWM EV Convoy Tour saw 11 Ora Good Cat EVs pass through 15 cities from Bangkok-Malaysia-Singapore

In Cars, Great Wall Motor, International News, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 18 August 2023 10:44 am / 0 comments

Great Wall Motor (GWM) recently concluded the GWM EV Convoy Tour, which saw 11 units of the Ora Good Cat travel from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, passing through 15 cities in the three countries.

The journey spanned eight days from August 1-8 and kicked off in Bangkok, with the convoy travelling south and stopping at unique attractions along the route from Thailand to Malaysia and onto Singapore. The trip also marked the official launch of the GWM brand and the Ora Good Cat as well as the opening of the first GWM showroom in Singapore.

More than that, the event served to recognise the capabilities of the Good Cat for long-distance travel, while also allowing participants to experience the EV charging infrastructure in the countries. The highest-spec variant of the Good Cat sold in Malaysia is the 500 Ultra, which has a 63.1-kWh ternary lithium battery that is good for a range of up to 500 km followed the NEDC cycle.

There’s also the 400 Pro with a 47.8-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and 400 km of range. Both versions are equipped with a front-mounted electric motor rated at 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 210 Nm of torque, along with a standard array of advanced driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane centring assist, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert with braking and a blind spot monitor.

