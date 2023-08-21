Celebrate Merdeka Day with Dodo Mat – count the number of Dodo birds, and win lucky draw prizes

In Local News / By Harvinder Sidhu / 21 August 2023 5:19 pm / Comments are Disabled

As Malaysia approaches its 66th Merdeka Day that will take place in a little over one week’s time, Dodo Mat is celebrating the national event with a lucky draw that will offer contestants the chance to win prizes through just a few simple steps.

Being the first to bring the dual-layer car interior mat to the Malaysian market, Dodo Mat is highly acclaimed by local and overseas customers alike, following six years of continual innovation and improvement.

Understanding the plight of car owners who face difficulty when cleaning their car mats and the visible dirt that is involved, Dodo Mat has come up with the innovative dual-layer design that keeps the vehicle’s interior looking clean all the time.

This is through the use of a honeycomb-design first layer that effectively hides dirt from sight, as it falls to the second layer underneath. The dual-layer design of the Dodo Mat product is easily used, and can be peeled apart to easily remove the accumulated dirt from the second layer, whether by vacuuming from the vehicle directly or by removing the mat entirely from the vehicle to be cleaned.

While most other vehicle interior mats on the market employ heavy rubber or fabric material, research and experimentation by Dodo Mat has also culminated in the use of a lightweight, but even more durable EVA (ethylene vinyl-acetate). Safety is also of key importance, and Dodo Mat products feature the Dodo Antislip Guard to ensure the mats stay securely in place, and avoid potential accidents caused by slippage.

All these qualities and more will be in a Dodo Mat product, which you stand to win in a lucky draw* through just a few simple steps.

First, head on to the official Dodo Mat Malaysia Facebook page and count the number of Dodo birds in the image posted to the page, fill in your answer in the Google Form, here then share the Dodo Mat lucky draw Facebook post in public on your Facebook profile and tag one friend.

The lucky winners will be randomly selected from participants who have given the correct answer and tagged one friend in a public Facebook post, and their names will be announced on the official Dodo Mat Facebook page. The contest runs from now until August 31, 2023, which is Merdeka Day itself – remember to stay tuned once you’ve taken part!

Ready to enter the lucky draw? Head on over to the official Dodo Mat Malaysia Facebook page, and submit your response in the Google Form, here.

*This campaign is applicable only in Malaysia.

