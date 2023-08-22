Pininfarina B95 EV – 1900 PS, 0-96 km/h in under 2 s, top speed over 300 km/h; 10 units, from RM22.3m

In Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 22 August 2023 5:06 pm / 1 comment

Joining the slew of debuts at the Monterey Car Week this month is the Pininfarina B95, a fully electric, coachbuilt two-seater in the barchetta bodystyle that will enter limited production and be priced from 4.4 million euros (RM22.3 million).

The Pininfarina B95 is claimed to output a combined 1,900 PS, from four electric motors, one for each wheel, from the same powertrain that features in the Battista fixed-roof model, and this will propel the open-air version here from 0-96 km/h in under two seconds, and onwards to a top speed of more than 300 km/h, according to Pininfarina.

Energy storage is by a T-shaped, 120 kWh battery pack as in the Battista, which is liquid-cooled and housed within a protective carbon-fibre casing. This battery pack can be recharged at up to 270 kW DC, enabling a 20-80% top up in state of charge in 25 minutes, according to the firm.

The B95 isn’t merely a chopped Battista, with the open-air car sporting a different front fascia, headlights and splitter, along with a deeply sculpted and vented front clamshell. Here, the B95 a set of electronically adjustable aero screens made from polycarbonate, which can be raised and lowered “to improve comfort while preserving design integrity,” says Pininfarina.

Interior design for the B95 draws cues from classic race car design, according to Pininfarina, and the dashboard offers a ‘floating wing’ effect with its two-part design, where a pair of widescreen displays flank the steering wheel.

Dashboard and seat upholstery is by ‘sustainable luxury leather’, while the cabin also gets brushed black aluminium anodised parts, while the seats feature a two-part design inspired by those in the Pininfarina Pura Vision. Here, the headrests are trimmed in Pied de Poule houndstooth textile, while black and tan contrast stitching is used on the seats, door cards and dashboard.

Just 10 units of the Pininfarina B95 will be made, with production and customer deliveries to commence in 2025, set to coincide with the 95th anniversary of the Pininfarina design house.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.