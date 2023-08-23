Nissan Ariya sighted in KL again – is the EV coming?

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 23 August 2023 3:01 pm / 2 comments

Back in January, a Nissan Ariya was sighted going about in Petaling Jaya, and the registration plate of the particular example pretty much established it as that brought in through official channels, no surprise given that the unit, finished in an Akatsuki Copper exterior, resembled the one seen on a transporter last August.

An appearance by the all-electric SUV in Malaysian Nissan distributor Edaran Tan Chong Motor’s CNY greeting video in 2022 suggested that it was on the cards for our market, but nothing has been heard – or seen – of the car since the January sighting, until now.

Reader Wemms Chin caught sight of an Ariya parked at The Waterfront in Desa ParkCity earlier today, and duly snapped a couple of photos of the white unit. Given that there hasn’t been a peep on when the EV is coming (or for that matter, if it is even coming), this could very well be a grey import.

As mentioned in our earlier posts, it remains to be seen which variant we will be getting if the EV does eventually come our way. The Ariya is available in 2WD (single motor, driving the front wheels) and dual-motor AWD versions, each with different lithium-ion battery options, these being a 66 kWh pack (63 kWh usable) as well as a larger capacity 91 kWh pack (87 kWh usable).

Equipped with the 66 kWh battery, the B6 2WD offers up to 450 km of travel (WLTP), while output from its motor is rated at 160 kW (215 hp) and 300 Nm. The motors on the B6 AWD, meanwhile, provide 250 kW (335 hp) and 560 Nm in terms of output, with the trade-off being a slightly lower operating range of 430 km.

As for the variants equipped with the 91 kWh battery, the B9 2WD version – which has a slightly higher 178 kW (239 hp) output – provides up to 610 km of travel, the highest in the four variant range. At 290 kW (389 hp) and 600 Nm, the B9 AWD has the highest output, and the second highest operating range at 580 km.

Will we see the Nissan Ariya enter the Malaysian market officially? Hopefully, there will be developments along that front in the not-too-distant future.

