In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 August 2023 12:31 pm / 2 comments

The school holidays are just around the corner, and that means road trips or at the very least, more driving around town with the kids. It’s a good time then to ensure that your car is in tip-top condition to ensure maximum safety and convenience before you set off.

Puspakom is having a “Jom Cuti Sekolah, Singgah Dan Periksa” campaign offering free voluntary vehicle inspection (VVI) from August 26 (that’s tomorrow) till September 1. It’s valid at all Puspakom branches nationwide, except for Taman Bukit Maluri (Kepong), Shah Alam and Pasir Gudang outlets.

The VVI will focus on safety-related aspects of a vehicle such as brakes, tyres, side-slip testing, suspension, emissions, lights, undercarriage and bodyshell and window tints, among others tests.

Note that this free VVI is for private vehicles only. Unlike change of ownership inspection or commercial vehicle inspection, no online appointments are needed for the free VVI.

Meanwhile, Puspakom’s mobile inspection truck will be visiting Lotus’s Ampang tomorrow, and there will also be free VVI there by the ‘transformers’ truck, from 9am till 4pm.

