BHPetrol ‘Pam & Menang Kembali Lagi 2.0’ – spend RM40, stand to win a Proton Iriz, Dubai trip and more

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 August 2023 10:07 am / 0 comments

Stand a chance to win a Proton Iriz and many other prizes when you take part in the BHPetrol ‘Pam & Menang Kembali Lagi 2.0’ contest, which is currently ongoing until October 31, 2023.

To enter, you only need to spend a minimum of RM40 on Infiniti fuels (RON 95, RON 97, B10 diesel or B7 diesel) or store items in single receipt at BHPetrol stations. Don’t forget to swipe your BHPetrol eCard or scan the QR code using the eCard mobile app for each purchase.

Four lucky winners will be rewarded with a grand prize that includes a new Iriz as well as a trip to Dubai with Malaysian singer, actor and television host Alif Satar. Meanwhile, four units of the Iriz are up for grabs for second place winners, and third place winners will each take home one of 14 Modenas Kriss 110 motorcycles.

Other prizes include 30,000 ePoints (222 winners), smartphones (60 winners), 32-inch smart TVs (30 winners), BHPetrol SynGard lubricants (56 winners) and limited edition BHPetrol umbrellas (weekly winners).

Keep in mind that any tobacco product, Touch ‘n Go top-up, ePay, utility payment and car cleaning transactions are not eligible to participate in the contest. Check out other terms and conditions here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.