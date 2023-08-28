In Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 August 2023 11:47 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Take note, Johor folks. There will be a few roads that will be closed to all traffic for the state-level Merdeka Day parade and rehearsals. The closures started this morning and will go on till 1pm later, and will be in place again from 5am tomorrow (August 29) all the way till 3pm on August 31.

The closed roads are the main road from Simpang Renggam to Kulai from the Petron station (in front of Taman Kemakmuran), the main road from Benut to Simpang Renggam/Kulai (from the Global Seed factory), the main road from Kulai to Simpang Renggam (from Felcra Simpang Renggam).

There are a couple of alternative routes suggested by JKR. If you’re heading from Benut to Simpang Renggam, use Jalan Teknologi 2/1 and 2/6; if you’re heading from Benut to Sedenak/Kulai, use the PLUS highway (247) Simpang Renggam; if you’re heading from Sedenak/Kulai to Simpang Renggam, use the J25 Jalan Layang-Layang – Bukit Batu or PLUS highway (247) Simpang Renggam, then Jalan Teknologi 2/1 and 2/6

For those heading from Simpang Renggam to Sedenak/Kulai use the J25 Jalan Layang-Layang – Bukit Batu or PLUS highway (245) Machap and then exit at Sedenak (250) or Kulai (252). Finally, if you’re heading from Simpang Renggam to Benut, use the PLUS highway (245) Machap and exit at (247) Simpang Renggam. See the maps above.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.