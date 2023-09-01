2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition debuts – swansong to mark end of TRX production; limited to 4,000 units

In Cars, Dodge, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 September 2023 3:58 pm / 0 comments

Ram Trucks is bidding farewell to the Ram 1500 TRX with a new Final Edition, which serves as a swansong model before production ends in 2023. Set to go on sale for the 2024 model year, the Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition starts from USD117,625 (RM546,074) and offers a range of unique styling options. Only 4,000 units of the Final Edition will be made available worldwide alongside the regular TRX models.

For starters, the Final Edition will be available in three exclusive colours called Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue and Harvest Sunrise. The bead-lock capable wheels are also finished in Satin Titanium with a colour-matched bonnet badge and bed decal.

Inside, you’ll find Patina stitching on the dashboard and seats, the latter embroidered with ‘TRX’ logo on the seatback. More reminders that this is a Final Edition can be seen in the instrument cluster as well as a badge on the centre console that also shows off the build number.

Other details include a dashboard badge with a Satin Titanium finish, Triaxle faux suede on the door panels and matte carbon-fiber weave throughout the cabin. Standard kit includes a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display, digital rear-view mirror, eight-way powered front seats, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, AEB, blind spot and cross-path detection as well as ParkSense.

Mechanically, the Final Edition is no different from a normal Ram 1500 TRX, with a 6.2 litre supercharged HEMI V8 pushing out 702 hp and 881 Nm of torque. Armed with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system, the truck will get from 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) in 4.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 189 km/h.

