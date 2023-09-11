2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally dual-purpose reveal

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 11 2023 1:45 pm

Pre-orders are being taken for the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally dual-purpose motorcycle, priced at 22,990 euros (RM115,371). Only 700 will be made for worldwide sale and the order book opens September 20 with 34 buyers eligible to attend the Ultimate KTM Desert Experience event in Morocco, exclusive with the purchase of the 890 Adventure R Rally.

Based on 2023 Dakar Rally winner Kevin Benavides’ Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally, the 890 Adventure R Rally is meant for hard adventure riding both on- and off-road. This is borne out by the WP Suspension Xplor Pro 7548 upside-down front forks combined with the WP Suspension XPlor Pro 6746 rear monoshock, giving 270 mm of suspension travel.

Off-road capability is further enhanced with the fitting of 21-inch front and 18-inch rear Excel spoked wheels, with 2.15 and 4.00 rim widths front and rear, respectively. Braking is done with radial-mount four-piston callipers in front and a two-piston floating calliper in the back, while Bosch 9.3 MP cornering ABS is standard, including an “off-road” mode.

Power for the 890 Adventure R Rally comes from a Euro 5b compliant liquid-cooled parallel-twin producing 105 hp with 100 Nm of peak torque. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox with PASC slipper clutch and chain final drive to the rear wheel while a lightweight Akrapovic Slip-on Line exhaust system comes as standard equipment.

A 5-inch TFT-LCD displays all the necessary information and the electronics riding suite includes traction control, multiple ride modes and turn-by-turn navigation, along with KTM’s Tech Pack – giving Motor Slip Regulation, Cruise Control, Quickshifter+ and Rally Mode – and the connectivity kit for Bluetooth connection to the rider’s smartphone.

The 890 Adventure R Rally also comes with a race specific Rally seat and Rally footpegs to increase control and comfort on longer rides. Completing the fit out are carbon-fibre fork guards as well as engine, rear master cylinder and rear suspension protection.

Added goodies on the 890 Adventure R Rally are the radiator guard and Supersprox-Stealth rear sprocket. Specific to the 890 Adventure R Rally is Rally CTG graphics and colour with a two-tone 20-litre fuel tank.

