2023 Le Tour de Langkawi road closures – 27, 29 Sept

Posted in Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 21 2023 11:49 am

Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) Selangor announced road closures and diversions for the 2023 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) bicycle race. Closures are expected during the fifth to eighth race stages from September 27 to 29 with the race itself beginning September 23 in Kertih, Kuala Terengganu.

For Stage 5 on September 27, an 87.5 kilometre stretch of road beginning at Behrang Station will be closed from 10 a.m. The route passes through Proton City, Kampung Kerliang, Kerling, Rasa, Kuala Kubu Bharu, Batang Kali, Serendah, Rawang bypass, Batu Caves on the MRR2 and the old Gombak Road before ending at Genting Sempah.

On September 30, Stage 8 flags off at noon from Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) heading to KLCC. The route from SCCC goes through Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari, Puncak Alam, Jalan Bukit Cerakah, Meru, Kapar, Jeram, Sg Buloh, Assam Jawa, Kuala Selangor, Jalan Bukit Belimbing, Jalan Raja Musa, Jalan Rawang, Jalan Bukit Badong, Bestari Jaya, Kampung Sungai Perlong, Paya Jaras, Jalan Kuala Selangor, MRR2, and ending at Jalan Ampang.

The stage route will closed an hour ahead of race start and rolling road blocks will be in place throughout with roads reopening after the peloton passes. “The public are advised to plan journeys and follow instructions of police on duty,” urged JSPT Selangor.

