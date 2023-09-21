Remainder of M_M plates now available at JPJ, RM310

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 21 2023 10:56 am

The big bids for popular numbers get the headlines, but not every number has takers in the auction – that’s how the rest of us get random ‘running numbers’.

Eager to not let any of its special M_M numbers ‘go to waste’ (the ‘Malaysia Merdeka’ series was created for extra revenue after all), JPJ has announced the offering of the remainder of M_M plates that survived the JPJ eBid auction, which was held from August 31 to September 4.

Is what you want available? You can check at the vehicle licensing division at JPJ’s Putrajaya HQ or at state JPJ offices. Applications can be made via a representative, and each person is limited to three applications. To apply, you’ll need a copy of an IC or business registration cert and a filled JPJ eBid form, which can be downloaded from JPJ’s website. The remaining M_M plates are priced at RM310 inclusive of a service fee.

JPJ said that 25,033 bidders participated in the online auction and of this, 6,872 bidders won the plates they wanted. The exercise raised RM20,091,070 in revenue for the government. The winning bid for M1M was the highest at RM622k, while two very rich people duked it out for M5M, which eventually went for RM500k. The third highest winning bid was RM450k for M8M.

