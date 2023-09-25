Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 25 2023 4:26 pm

Click to enlarge

Puspakom has announced that the enforcement of additional MS 828 reflector stickers for all commercial vehicles with gross vehicle weight (berat dengan muatan, BDM) of 3,500 kg and above will start on January 1, 2024.

The extra MS 828 reflectors are on the left and right side of the vehicle, and contoured reflectors for commercial vehicles carrying dangerous goods such as tankers. The present rear reflector requirement for goods vehicles with BDM above 3,500 kg, including buses and vans, will continue.

Check out the image above for examples of the newly-required side and contour reflectors.

