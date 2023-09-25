Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 25 2023 10:23 am

The road transport department (JPJ) is set to carry out a large-scale special operation against commercial vehicles, especially on lorries ferrying sand, this week, Bernama reports.

According to JPJ deputy director-general (planning and operations) Aedy Fadli Ramli, this action was being taken following an accident in Putrajaya last Wednesday, in which a lorry laden with sand crashed into 14 vehicles at KM5.7 of Jalan Persiaran Utara, Puchong-bound. The crash injured seven and killed two motorcyclists.

He said that instructions have been issued to all state JPJ directors to conduct checks on commercial vehicles to ensure they are not carrying excess loads that violate laws and pose a danger to the safety of other road users.

“The special operations will be led by the state JPJ directors. The JPJ headquarters, especially the enforcement division, has also been instructed to closely monitor these operations and submit a complete report to the JPJ top management and also the transport ministry,” he said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry, who was detained following the accident, is expected to be charged at the Putrajaya magistrate’s court today (September 25).

