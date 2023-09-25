Puspakom Gerik mobile unit changes location in Oct

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 25 2023 9:32 am

Those who use the services of Puspakom in Gerik, Perak, take note. The mobile unit that is currently parked at R&R Perah will be relocated to the nearby Pusat Perindustrian Gerik, Jalan Intan.

The change is effective from next month, October 2023. For the exact dates that the mobile unit truck will visit the town in northern Perak, refer to the latest schedule that Puspakom typically releases every end of the month.

By the way, the Puspakom Customer Day 2023 nationwide campaign is ongoing and the next ones will be at Teluk Intan, Perak; Banting, Selangor; and Seremban, N9. The dates are October 4, 18 and 31, respectively. Puspakom will be offering free window tint inspection and free flow snacks at the customer day events.

