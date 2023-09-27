Artroniq, United E-Motor announce upcoming launch of electric scooter range in Malaysia; CKD Batu Kawan

Posted in Local Bike News, Local News / By Mick Chan / September 27 2023 7:09 pm

Malaysian investment holding company Artroniq and Indonesian electric motorcycle brand United E-Motor have announced the upcoming arrival of the electric two-wheeler brand in Malaysia, which will hold its official launch next month.

The launch will be held at Pavilion Bukit Jalil on October 21, 2023, when the company will launch two electric scooter models and announce its network growth plans, it said. Among the models in the United E-Motor line-up is the TX300 electric scooter, which the brand positions as an “all-terrain electric vehicle”.

Present at the announcement at the Embasssy of the Republic of Indonesia were Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Indera Harmono, Asian trade, tourism and economic council chairman Budihardjo Iduansjah, Malaysian member of parliament Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian, PT Terang Dunia Internusa director Andrew Mulyadi and Artroniq chief financial officer Marcus Chin.

United E-Motor TX3000 electric scooter

According to the United E-Motor Indonesian website, the TX3000 measures 1,890 mm long, 765 mm wide and 1,195 mm tall with a wheelbase of 1,380 mm. This model houses two 60-volt, 28 Ah lithium batteries that yields a maximum range of 120 km, and a 0-80% charge is attainable in four hours. Weight is 118 kg with a maximum load of 167 kg, and top speed of 90 km/h with reverse available up to 5 km/h.

The electric scooters will be locally assembled at its Batu Kawan, Penang facility, and it aims to produce 2,000 units across two models in 2024, according to Artroniq chief financial officer Marcus Chin. Assembly will commence November this year after the launch next month, and the electric two-wheelers are to be produced for the Malaysian market, while there are no plans to export out of Malaysia for the time being, Chin said.

The United E-Motor electric scooter brand will form a distribution and service network in the northern, central and southern regions of Peninsular Malaysia, namely in Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Johor, and the service centres will be under the Artroniq brand, said Artroniq CFO Chin.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.