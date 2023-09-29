2024 BMW Motorrad R1300GS debuts, 145 hp, 149 Nm

Posted in Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 29 2023 12:45 pm

Perhaps the most anticipated motorcycle in modern times, the 2024 BMW Motorrad R1300GS has made its debut. Retaining the iconic boxer-twin engine, the R1300GS boasts of more power and less weight, along with new suspension.

With 40 years of the GS name behind it, the R1300GS has big shoes (tyres?) to fill in the adventure touring motorcycle segment, a heritage that goes all the way back to the original R80 G/S (Gelande/Strasse). According to BMW Motorrad, the R1300GS is a complete redesign of the best selling motorcycle in its history.

Pride of place goes to the new boxer-twin, now made more compact with the relocation of the gearbox under the engine and a new camshaft arrangement. Power is rated at 145 hp at 7,750 rpm with a peak torque of 145 Nm at 6,500 rpm, making it the most powerful boxer engine BMW Motorrad has made.

The R1300GS is lighter than the previous R1250GS by some 12 kg, now 237 kg compared to 249 kg. This is achieved by, amongst other things, a new aluminium fuel tank and the all-new suspension design.

Made from sheet metal steel, the frame is stiffer and offers optimum location of suspension components from the previous model. For the rear sub-frame, the trellis tube design is gone, replaced by a die cast aluminium unit.

Suspension is completely revamped, with BMW Motorrad’s Evo Telelever front suspension and Evo Paralever rear. With better steering precision and ride stability, the R1300GS’ suspension now has electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) as an option.

Differing from the previous Dynamic ESA Next Generation electronic suspension, DSA combines dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate, or stiffness. This allows for automatic load compensation no matter if the R1300GS is ridden solo, two-up or loaded with luggage.

Also optional for DSA is adaptive vehicle height control and the sports suspension. With adaptive vehicle height control, the rider gets fully automatic adjustment of ride height depending on operating conditions while sports suspension offers 20 mm more suspension travel front and rear for riders wanting to take the R1300GS on challenging off-road journeys.

The new suspension is complemented by four riding modes – Road, Rain, Eco and Enduro. As the names imply, road and rain modify power delivery of the R1300GS for prevailing conditions while Eco mode gets the maximum range out of a single tank of fuel, with Enduro mode giving the rider optimum power delivery for off-road riding.

Primary focus of change for the R1300GS is the headlight, a matrix lED headlight replacing the previous two element headlight. The light unit consists of two LED units for low and high beam along with four additional LED units for DRLs and side lights.

Turn signals are now incorporated into the handlebar guards while the rear gets function integrated turn signals at the rear that complement the tail light. Adding the Headlight Pro option gives cornering lights that use the headlight to illuminate the direction the R1300GS is turning.

The riding aids suite, called Riding Assistant by BMW Motorrad, is comprehensive, including Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Change Warning (SWW) to aid safety and rider awareness. Other riding conveniences include a smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and additional 12 V on-board power socket as standard, while heated seats are an extra cost option.

BMW Motorrad’s Keyless Ride is standard fitment, as is cruise control and a lithium-ion battery is fitted to save weight. Aside from the base model R1300GS, threee model variants will be offered – Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Tramuntana – in a variety of specification levels and finish.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.