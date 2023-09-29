2024 Genesis GV80 Coupe debuts alongside updated GV80 – sporty-roofed SUV takes on X6, GLE Coupe

Posted in Cars, Genesis, International News / By Gerard Lye / September 29 2023 4:50 pm

Over three years since its initial introduction, the Genesis GV80 has now been updated, which also sees the introduction of a new body style in the form of the GV80 Coupe. The latter is the first coupe-like SUV from Hyundai’s luxury sub-brand, and it will take on rivals like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

Design changes for the regular-roofed GV80 include a slightly tweaked version of the shield-shaped grille and two-line headlamps with MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology. There are also large air intakes and a wide skid plate on the front bumper, while the muffler tips are now hidden in the rear bumper.

The GV80 Coupe has a similar front end to the regular GV80, with the rear being the most important differentiator between the two. A sloping roofline leading to a prominent rear spoiler is the most obvious identifier, and you’ll also notice the slight lip on the tailgate as well as exclusive wheel designs (20 to 22 inches) and faux exhaust finishers in the rear bumper.

Inside, both models get a 27-inch OLED display that combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen. The controls for the HVAC system are also touch-based, and there’s a crystal-like gear selector on the centre console. There are more creature comforts too with the addition of 14.6-inch screens for rear passengers, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and heated armrests.

Genesis also updated the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features such as Lane Following Assist 2, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2, Highway Driving Assist 2, Smart Cruise Control 2, front/side/rear Parking Distance Warning, and front/side/rear Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist.

As for powertrains, the GV80 soldiers on with two Smartstream turbocharged petrol engines, with the first being a 2.5 litre four-cylinder making 304 PS (300 hp or 224 kW) and 422 Nm of torque. This is followed by 3.5 litre V6 rated at 380 PS (375 hp or 279 kW) and 530 Nm – both options are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive.

The GV80 Coupe gets the same two choices but adds on a third in the form of a 3.5 litre V6 with an electric supercharger supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system (marketed as e-S/C). This setup, also found in the G90 sedan, provides 415 PS (409 hp or 305 kW) and 549 Nm.

With the electrified powertrain comes additional features such as a Sport+ drive mode, launch control, auxiliary digital gauges (oil temp, torque, turbo pressure) and Active Sound Design that mimics the “sound of a large-displacement sports coupe’s exhaust.”

