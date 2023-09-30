2023 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragon in Malaysia, RM81k

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 30 2023 9:48 pm

Celebrating its triumph in the Baja Aragón off-road race, the 2023 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragon Edition is now in Malaysia, priced at RM81,000. Setting the Tiger 900 Aragon apart from the standard Tiger 900 GT (starting at RM82,100) is the special colour scheme of Diablo Red, Matt Phantom Black and Crystal White.

For Malaysia, the Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition will not be brought into the local market. So, riders wanting the longer travel suspension and spoked wheels of the Rally will have to make do with the standard model Tiger 900 Rally, priced in Malaysia starting from RM84,600.

Aside from the cosmetics, the Aragon Edition Tiger 900 GT is otherwise identical to the standard model Tiger 900 GT. Power comes from Triumph’s 888 cc inline-triple engine, tuned to deliver 93.9 hp at 8,750 rpm with a maximum torque of 86.78 Nm at 7,250 rpm.

Power goes through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Four ride modes are available on the Tiger GT Pro – Rain, Road, Sport and Off-Road – along with traction control and Optimised Cornering ABS while other riding conveniences include a 5-volt USB power socket for charging and mobile phone storage under the seat and illuminated switches with a 5-way joystick.

Braking is done with Brembo Stylema 4 callipers clamping 320 mm discs in front and Optimised Cornering ABS is standard. Seat height on the Tiger 900 GT is adjustable between 810 mm and 830 mm with weight listed at 194 kg dry while the fuel tank has a capacity of 20-litres.

