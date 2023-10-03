Suspects in delivery rider road rage case remanded

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 3 2023 2:54 pm

Following a viral social media video of a food delivery assaulted by three men and his motorcycle vandalised, police say the suspects are now in custody. In a media statement, Klang South District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Cha Hoong Fong said the suspects at 6.30 p.m. yesterday.

The arrest was made by Department D7 of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Klang South District Police headquarters. “Police arrested three local males aged between 28 and 39 years, who work as car repossessors. All three suspects were found to have previous records for drug offences,” said AC Cha in the statement.

“An early urine test on the main suspect, aged 39, was found positive for methamphetamine,” he added. A request for remand has been forwarded to the Klang Magistrate’s Court under Section 117 of the Penal Code while an investigation paper has been opened by South Klang police Narcotics Department under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

First making the rounds yesterday, the video showed the male suspect assaulting the 21-year old food delivery rider. It is understood the incident stemmed from a feeling of dissatisfaction in the suspect after the car he was driving was honked at by the rider.

